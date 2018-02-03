Goose Hunter Knocked Unconscious By Dead Bird Falling From Sky

An experienced hunter in Maryland wound up in a hospital on Thursday after a recently shot Canada goose fell out of the sky and landed on his head, local media reported.

The falling bird knocked Robert Meilhammer, 51, unconscious, CBS Baltimore reported. He had been out hunting geese with three friends near the Miles River in Easton, Maryland, at around 5 p.m., when someone in the group shot and killed the bird.

Meilhammer was seriously injured in the incident. Officials reported he was in stable condition and recovering in a shock trauma unit in Baltimore as of Friday night.

Geese typically weigh between 10 to 14 pounds, Candy Thomson, spokeswoman for Maryland Natural Resources Police, told the news outlet.

“So, if they’re 35 yards up in the air, and they’re falling 60 feet and they hit you in the head, it’s going to definitely cause severe damage,” she added.

The deceased goose also knocked out two of Meilhammer’s teeth, The Washington Post reported.