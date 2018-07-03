GOP Congresswoman's Stimulus Plan: Give Women Money To Buy 'Shoes And Clothes'

WASHINGTON ― Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) said this week that the 2009 stimulus bill ― the $787 billion spending package that pulled the U.S. back from the brink of a depression ― was a flop and that the government should have given that money to women to restock their wardrobes.

“That stimulus plan was such a failure under the previous administration,” Black told CPAC 365, a conference of conservative leaders, on Monday. “If they would have just sent those dollars to we women, we would have bought a lot of shoes and clothes.”

Here’s a video of her remarks:

Republicans like to knock the stimulus package as excessive government spending and dub it a failed effort by President Barack Obama. But many of the GOP lawmakers who trashed it at the time went home and celebrated its benefits.

In Black’s home state of Tennessee, for example, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R) opposed the bill but then applied for stimulus money for a project to “create over 200 jobs in the first year and at least another 40 new jobs in the following years.” Then-Rep. Zach Wamp (R) opposed the bill but celebrated $71.2 million in stimulus money for a new lab and another $63 million for a new factory that “means good high-end manufacturing jobs for our region’s workers.”