'GOP Jesus' Rewrites The Bible For Hypocritical Evangelicals Who Support Trump

What would Jesus think about the Trump administration?
The YouTube comedy group Friend Dog Studios created an updated version of Jesus to share a new take on biblical quotes just for modern Republicans.
“I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink,” the faux Jesus says. “And behold, now I’m all lazy and entitled. You shouldn’t have done that.”
GOP Jesus also shares some thoughts on healing the sick, turning the other cheek and the War on Christmas.
Check it out in the clip above.
(h/t Friendly Atheist)