A Republican Kentucky lawmaker attempting to criticize politicians running on a platform of free health care for all instead stumbled onto an even better idea.

“How long until someone runs on the platform of #FoodStamps For All?” Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted Thursday. “If healthcare is a right, is food as well?”

How long until someone runs on the platform of #FoodStampsForAll ?

If healthcare is a right, is food as well? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 29, 2018

Massie’s apparent criticism backfired, since many people rightly believe the U.S. government has the means and responsibility to take care of its vulnerable citizens.

Loved you in the Hunger Games movies, sir. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 29, 2018

Yes food is a right — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) November 29, 2018

This is actually a good idea that would probably benefit a lot of families. Good work accidentally making a point. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 29, 2018