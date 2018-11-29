A Republican Kentucky lawmaker attempting to criticize politicians running on a platform of free health care for all instead stumbled onto an even better idea.
“How long until someone runs on the platform of #FoodStamps For All?” Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted Thursday. “If healthcare is a right, is food as well?”
Massie’s apparent criticism backfired, since many people rightly believe the U.S. government has the means and responsibility to take care of its vulnerable citizens.
Congratulations to Massie, who came up with a really great idea today. Even if he doesn’t believe in it.