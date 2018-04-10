GOP Senator To Mark Zuckerberg: 'Your User Agreement Sucks'

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced hours of questioning Tuesday before Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees about Cambridge Analytica, which used personal data for its political strategies, and other security concerns on the social network.

Throughout the hours of grilling, several senators alluded to Facebook’s inscrutable and complex user agreement, arguing that the text is written so that the average user likely does not understand how their data is being used by the company. But no one put it as bluntly as Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).

“Your user agreement sucks,” Kennedy said to Zuckerberg. “The purpose of that user agreement is to cover Facebook’s rear end. It’s not to inform your users about their rights. Now, you know that and I know that.”

"Here's what everybody's been trying to tell you today, and I say this gently. Your user agreement sucks." - Sen. Kennedy to Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/lZgNYDZtOQ — VICE News (@vicenews) April 10, 2018

The senator then urged the Facebook CEO to “go back home and rewrite it.”

He added, “Tell your $1,200-an-hour lawyers ― no disrespect, they’re good ― but tell them you want them written in English, in non-Swahili, so the average American can understand.”

Folks on Twitter noted Kennedy’s blunt delivery and also called him out for making a disparaging remark about Swahili to get his point across.

I was totally with Senator Kennedy just now until he made a totally racial slur about #Facebook’s privacy policy needing to make sense and “not be in Swahili” 😩 #Zuckerberg @SenJohnKennedy — Lisa Rose (@ecotist) April 10, 2018

Senator Kennedy made an inappropriate "Swahili" wisecrack to #Zuckerberg. Pretty poor choice of punchlines from a Southern Republican. Seems like he wanted to go beyond the drawl and ensure that he gave us a full caricature. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 10, 2018

Did Sen. Kennedy just say "and not Swahili," so the basic American can "understand"? #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/FhlpfzvzoD — Taylor Barfield ❤ (@TaylorInChief) April 10, 2018

Though the questioning was tense, Zuckerberg and Kennedy shook hands following the hearing.