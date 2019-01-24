Senate Votes Down Competing Measures To Reopen The Government

WASHINGTON ― Two dueling proposals to reopen parts of the federal government failed to advance in the Senate on Thursday, signaling that the partial but costly government shutdown likely will continue for at least another week.

A bill put forth by Republicans including $5.7 billion for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the southwestern border, as well as temporary deportation relief for some immigrants and refugees, was blocked by a vote of 50 to 47.

A Democratic bill that would have provided funding to reopen all parts of the government until Feb. 8 while congressional leaders and Trump focus on trying to reach an accord on border security issues also failed to pass, 52 to 44. Six Republicans bucked the president and voted for the measure.

Both measures fell short of the 60-vote threshold to advance.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the only Democrat who supported both proposals, said he did so because they represented “a start to finding a way to reopen” the government.

Roughly a quarter of the government has been shut down since Dec. 22, after Trump refused to sign any appropriations bill that didn’t include funding for the border wall. The consequences of the showdown have been mounting for 800,000 federal workers forced off the job, with many struggling to pay rent and other bills after missing paychecks.

A top Trump adviser warned this week that the economy may show no growth in the first quarter if the shutdown lasts much longer.

Democrats say they oppose building the wall — which Trump as a candidate promised Mexico would pay for — because it would be an ineffective deterrent against unauthorized immigration. They also argue that giving in to the president now would simply legitimize the tactic of shutting down the government over policy disagreements in future budget fights.

Republicans, meanwhile, say additional barriers on the border are common-sense and needed. They also point out that congressional Democrats have agreed many times to fund construction of barriers on the border ― under Republican and Democratic administrations.

It’s unclear where negotiations to reopen the government go from here. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) haven’t spoken in weeks ― save for a sharp exchange of letters about postponing the president’s annual State of the Union address because of the shutdown.