Grab Your Helmet: 'Double Dare' Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s ’90s game show “Double Dare” is coming back.

A reboot of the show hits the air this summer, with 40 new episodes. It’s not clear whether original host Marc Summers will return.

Summers hosted the show’s first run from 1986 to 1993. Jason Harris took on hosting duties in 2000, when the show was revived for a brief run as “Double Dare 2000.”

For the unfamiliar, “Double Dare” is a physically demanding game show that has two teams face off by answering trivia questions, conquering wacky (and extremely messy) physical challenges ― and taking on an obstacle course that features a human hamster wheel, a massive sundae, and a giant nose.

Contestants haven’t been announced yet, but reports say “several unnamed guests from the show’s earlier years” will appear.

Fans of the show could not help but share their excitement and memories on social media:

I watched this show growing up! I loved it! So excited! #DoubleDare https://t.co/k1pSxwbWbD — Christopher Thornton (@ChrisRThornton) April 25, 2018

Me as soon as I found out Double Dare is coming back to Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/tjHfM4kkSj — Dyllmonger (@HornikGSN) April 25, 2018

I’ve been wanting to be on Double Dare (2000) since I was like 7. The minute I saw that ice cream sunday challenge I knew that was my calling. — Leslie (@_JustLeslie) April 25, 2018

Nickelodeon's Double Dare getting a reboot!!?? My inner 8 year old is excited! I always wanted to dig in a giant nose filled with green slime and run on a giant human hamster wheel! #DoubleDare pic.twitter.com/B9z5Zo6MGx — ⚾️MiSFit⚾️ (@Missfit916) April 25, 2018

Maybe now I can *FINALLY* be on Double Dare. https://t.co/uZ2mByDsX6 — Dr. Rosenrosen (@babystew) April 25, 2018

"Double Dare" being brought back to Nickelodeon. I think the world is gonna make it after all. https://t.co/MdS1WoNRGM — David James (@bevo14) April 25, 2018

the first season of Double Dare was the first thing I ever watched on Nickelodeon back in the '80s when my family got cable, and it definitely helped shaped my super-sloppy world view https://t.co/hDomwdhkxf — Shane Bettenhausen (@ShaneWatch) April 25, 2018