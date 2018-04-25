Grab Your Helmet: 'Double Dare' Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s ’90s game show “Double Dare” is coming back.
A reboot of the show hits the air this summer, with 40 new episodes. It’s not clear whether original host Marc Summers will return.
Summers hosted the show’s first run from 1986 to 1993. Jason Harris took on hosting duties in 2000, when the show was revived for a brief run as “Double Dare 2000.”
For the unfamiliar, “Double Dare” is a physically demanding game show that has two teams face off by answering trivia questions, conquering wacky (and extremely messy) physical challenges ― and taking on an obstacle course that features a human hamster wheel, a massive sundae, and a giant nose.
Contestants haven’t been announced yet, but reports say “several unnamed guests from the show’s earlier years” will appear.
Fans of the show could not help but share their excitement and memories on social media:
Summer, you cannot come fast enough.