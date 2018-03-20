Is Ben Affleck's Back Tattoo Really That Bad? Tattoo Artists Weigh In.

“It’s awful! I would tell him that,” she said on “Watch What Happens” in 2016. “His tattoos always had too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful. They should be, like, cooler. I don’t know.”

Clearly, everyone’s a critic, but are we all being a little too harsh? To get to the bottom of this inky issue, we asked tattoo artists to give their professional takes on Affleck’s bold back-scape.

1. “As far as Ben’s tattoo goes, I hope it served him well and empowered him during a time in his life that he may have felt powerless. Tattoos of animals can represent qualities the collector wishes to embody. It would be pretty self-centered to criticize someone for their personal expression. If I meet a new client and they come in with sub-par tattoos, I don’t criticize them for it, and oftentimes, they actually love their bad tattoos. Is Ben’s tattoo a bad tattoo? I would say that I don’t think it was executed with the most masterful hand, but I have seen far worse, and if he doesn’t think anything is wrong with it, then it’s perfect.” ― Christy Fish, owner of Christy Fish Tattoos in Portland, Oregon

2. “So the piece to me seems a little convoluted, is it a phoenix or a peacock that lost a terrifying bet? The color scheme brings to mind a child that just discovered the magic of crayons. I would give the tattoo a 6/10 for sheer scale and audacity.” ― Martin Kelly, a tattoo artist at Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles