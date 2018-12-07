Grammys 2019: Cardi B, Lady Gaga Break Through In Nominations As Women Dominate

Variety Nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning.

Female artists, sidelined at last year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, are staging a comeback for the 61st annual awards, dominating nominations in major categories.

The Recording Academy on Friday revealed nominations in major categories, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist, on “CBS This Morning” with the help of Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and later shared the full list of nominees.

The announcement, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was delayed to accommodate memorial services for the late former President George H.W. Bush.

The academy expanded the number of nominees in the most competitive categories from five to eight, resulting in many big names being up for gramophone trophies.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with eight nods for his work as executive producer of the soundtrack “Black Panther.” Drake had seven nominations for his fifth studio album, “Scorpion.”

The nominations follow a year of upheaval in the Recording Academy, with its president and chief executive Neil Portnow catching backlash for saying women need to “step it up.” This year, five of the eight nominees for album of the year are women: Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, H.E.R and Kacey Musgraves.

And before you ask why your favorite artist or that song you can’t stop playing wasn’t nominated, remember: To be eligible for awards consideration, recordings must have been released between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018, which, yes, excludes the song of the moment, “thank u, next.”

The 61st Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Feb. 10 on CBS.

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” ― Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” ― Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” ― Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” ― Drake

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” ― Post Malone,

“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy” ― Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” ― Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” ― Drake

“H.E.R” ― H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” ― Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” ― Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album” ― Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists,

Song Of The Year

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” ― Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” ―Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” ― Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” ― Backstreet Boys

″’S Wonderful” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” ― Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” ― Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love Is Here To Stay” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“My Way” ― Willie Nelson

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” ― Gregory Porter

“Standards (Deluxe)” ― Seal

“The Music...The Mem’ries...The Magic!” ― Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Camila” ― Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” ―Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” ― Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” ― Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” ― P!nk

“Reputation” ― Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul” ― Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” ― Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” ― Fisher

“Electricity” ― Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” ― Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Singularity” ― Jon Hopkins

“Woman Worldwide” ― Justice

“Treehouse” ― Sofi Tukker

“Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” ― SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” ― TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“The Emancipation Procrastination” ― Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Steve Gadd Band” ― Steve Gadd Band

“Modern Lore” ― Julian Lage

“Laid Black” ― Marcus Miller

“Protocol 4” ― Simon Phillips



Best Rock Performance

“Four Out Of Five” ― Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” ― Chris Cornell

“Made An America” ― THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune” ― Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” ― Halestorm



Best Metal Performance

“Condemned To The Gallows” ― Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” ― Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” ―High On Fire

“Betrayer” ― Trivium

“On My Teeth” ― Underoath



Best Rock Song

“Black Smoke Rising” ― Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” ― Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” ― Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction” ― Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” ― Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album

“Rainier Fog” ― Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” ― Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle” ― Ghost

“From The Fires” ― Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream” ― Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” ― Arctic Monkeys

“Colors” ― Beck

“Utopia” ― Björk

“American Utopia” ― David Byrne

“Masseduction” ― St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Long As I Live” ― Toni Braxton

“Summer” ― The Carters

“Y O Y” ― “Lalah Hathaway”

“Best Part” ― H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” ― PJ Morton



Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” ―Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” ― Bettye LaVette

“Honest” ― MAJOR.

“How Deep Is Your Love” ― PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made For Love” ― Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway



Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” ― Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” ― Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” ― Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Everything Is Love” ― The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright” ― Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” ― Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure” ― Miguel

“Ventriloquism” ― Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

“Sex & Cigarettes” ― Toni Braxton

“Good Thing” ― Leon Bridges

“Honestly” ― Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” ― H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” ― PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” ― Cardi B

“Nice For What” ― Drake

“King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

“Bubblin” ― Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” ― Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” ― 6lack Featuring J. Cole

“This Is America” ― Childish Gambino

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” ―Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” ― R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” ― Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” ― K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)



Best Rap Album

“Invasion Of Privacy” ― Cardi B

“Swimming” ― Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” ― Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” ― Pusha T

“Astroworld” ― Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” ― Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” ― Maren Morris

“Butterflies” ― Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” ― Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” ― Keith Urban



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight” ― Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” ― Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” ― Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” ― Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line



Best Country Song

“Break Up In The End” ― Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” ― Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” ― Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy” ― Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” ― Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)



Best Country Album

“Unapologetically” ― Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe” ―Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere” ― Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves

“From A Room: Volume 2” ― Chris Stapleton