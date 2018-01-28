Angry Grammys Viewers Have No Patience For Lorde Performance Snub

Lorde was reportedly the only artist nominated for Album of the Year who wasn’t asked to perform at the 2018 Grammys, and viewers were quick to call out the ceremony for excluding the only woman in the category while giving ample airtime to men who weren’t up for awards.

Lorde was asked to sing in a tribute to the late Tom Petty but was not asked to perform solo, according to “Entertainment Tonight.” Lorde’s mother sent out a cryptic tweet a few days before the ceremony, highlighting a portion of a New York Times article about gender equality in the music industry.

“This says it all,” she wrote.

this says it all -@nytimes January 26, 2018 pic.twitter.com/R3YdHwieXf — Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) January 26, 2018

Viewers tweeted their outrage on Sunday as they watched other artists and host James Corden soak up airtime.

Sting, in particular, appeared on air in two separate segments: first during a widely panned sketch with Corden, and then to perform his 1987 hit “Englishman in New York” onstage with Shaggy.

Following the show, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow responded to a question from the press about Lorde’s absence from the roster of performances.

“We can’t have a performance from every nominee,” Portnow said without addressing any artist by name or indicating whether Lorde was invited to perform. “We have to create [a show] that has balance ... and what you saw was our best judgment on how to do that.”

#GRAMMYs prez Neil Portnow dodges whether @Lorde was actually invited to perform: "We can't have a performance from every nominee, what you saw was our best judgement on how to do that." pic.twitter.com/YUOJ4X9rrQ — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 29, 2018

Viewers felt otherwise. Check out what people had to say:

So Sting gets TWO slots of air time but there was no room for Lorde? Ok #Grammys — Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) January 29, 2018

#GRAMMYs Watch: Lorde is the only album of the year nominee who was not invited to perform a solo set. Sting got to perform twice, including a song from 1987. And James Corden has been onscreen 157 minutes. Expert opinion: This is messed up. pic.twitter.com/443Bf9qysc — Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) January 29, 2018

As the night goes on, it becomes increasingly puzzling why the #Grammy overlords deemed that Lorde, the only woman nominated for album of the year, wasn't given a performing slot and yet Sting (up for no awards) and Bono (ditto) were — stuart emmrich (@StuartEmmrichNY) January 29, 2018

things we apparently had time for that made there not enough time for Lorde to perform solo:

-Scientist Sam Smith

-45 minute long James Cordon subway trash

-Comedy Grammy presented live

-Sting? — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) January 29, 2018

So we have a performance from Sting -- doing a 31 year old song. And yet Lorde did not get a solo slot to perform. So many iconic women in music right now, but we get ... this?? I have zero problem with Sting existing, but I really do not understand the priorities of the #grammys — Mo Ryan (@moryan) January 29, 2018

that Shaggy/Sting skit was 19 minutes long but yeah there was definitely not enough time for @Lorde to perform solo 😐 — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) January 29, 2018

sure glad the #Grammys made room for Sting playing a minor 30-year-old hit instead of giving Lorde her own song. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 29, 2018

Performers we had time for: Sting, Sting again, U2, Elton John

Performers who weren’t granted a solo slot even with an Album of the Year Nom: Lorde

Cool. Cool cool cool #Grammys — Joslyn Hansen (@Joslynm) January 29, 2018

"should we offer lorde a solo performance?" "no but i luv sting's 30-year-old song englishman in new york. let's do like three or four minutes of that." — Simon Vozick-Levinson (@simonwilliam) January 29, 2018

“Maybe we should let Lorde do a song by herself.”

“Ehh, doesn’t feel right for the zeitgeist. Did they film the Sting skit yet?” — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) January 29, 2018

Me when sting performed with shaggy: ok but we can’t have lorde??

Me when Elton John performed with Miley Cyrus: OK but Lorde???

Me when Tom Petty came back from the dead to perform with Abraham Lincoln: LORDE??? — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) January 29, 2018