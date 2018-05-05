Badass Grandpa Uses Fancy Footwork To Trip Armed Suspect Fleeing From Cops

A grandfather in Ohio selflessly put himself in harm’s way to stop an armed suspect fleeing from police.

The man, identified only as Bill, kicked back his right leg to trip up the 18-year-old ― who was running with a gun in his hand — outside a west Columbus library month last month.

The teenager was sent tumbling to the ground, the weapon fell out of his grasp and cops swooped in to detain him.

Police said Bill’s brave move “likely saved” the life of the suspect, who was found to be carrying a Glock 9mm pistol with a clip containing 29 rounds.

“Community involvement, be it by courage, bravery and/or fancy footwork, helped take a criminal off the streets of Columbus,” the Columbus Division of Police said via a statement. “Thank you ‘Bill’ for sticking your leg out for us.”

Police said the unidentified teenager had “a lengthy criminal record.” He was arrested and transported to Franklin County Jail, per WCMH.