'Grease' 40th Anniversary Reunites Olivia Newton-John And John Travolta

When Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get in a room together, it’s still electrifying!

The former co-stars reunited at the 40th anniversary screening of “Grease” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the event drew a slew of famous faces from the halls of Rydell High, including actress Didi Conn, who starred as Frenchie in the film, as well as actor Barry Pearl, who played T-Birds member Doody.

Travolta and Newton-John, whose characters Danny and Sandy have been hailed as one of the greatest on-screen duos of all time, cozied up together on the red carpet — even busting out a famous dance move.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta attend The Academy Presents 'Grease' (1978) 40th Anniversary.

Newton-John, 69, wore a pale pink blazer, white trousers and matching slip-on shoes embellished with rhinestones, while Travolta, 64, opted for dark jeans and black blazer.

On the red carpet, both the “American Crime Story” actor and the Australian singer described the event as an honor.

The stars also reflected on the film’s classic carnival-themed number “You’re the One That I Want,” which apparently was less than comfortable to film due to the weather and Newton-John’s constricting outfit.

“It was really, really hot and I had to be stitched into my pants, so I couldn’t drink much and it was so hot, but we had fun,” Newton-John explained to The Associated Press.

“We were so excited to do that song because it invites so much excitement,” Travolta added. “I ignored the heat and said, ‘To hell with it. I can’t wait to do this.’”

Archive Photos via Getty Images Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in a scene from the film "Grease."

The 1978 film based on the musical of the same name went onto spawn a hugely popular soundtrack, which became second-best-selling album of the year, with the ballad “Hopelessly Devoted to You” nabbing an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Some of the cast — sans original players like Newton-John, Travolta and Stockard Channing, who played Betty Rizzo — reunited for the critically derided sequel, “Grease 2,” four years later.

On Wednesday, the actors were also joined by “Grease” director Randal Kleiser, who posed for photos with the cast on the carpet. At one point, the group even gathered together for a selfie to commemorate the occasion.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Didi Conn, Randal Kleiser, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Barry Pearl on the red carpet.

In 2016, Newton-John addressed the long-held theory that Sandy was dead the entire movie. For years, fans have been convinced that “Grease” was actually a fantasy world of sorts with the the lovebirds flying away in a car at the end of the film. Many have interpreted the film’s final moments as Sandy and Danny going up to heaven.

“Well, I laughed,” Newton-John said of theory. “I thought it was hilarious. I thought it was wonderful that people were still talking about it all these years later. Then I thought, if that’s the case, we were the first zombie musical, and we look pretty good considering!”