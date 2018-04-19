The NBA Shows Its Love For Gregg Popovich After Wife's Death

Word that Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, had died at age 67 on Wednesday generated heartfelt reactions from the basketball world.

The couple had been married four decades and had two children and two grandchildren, according to the team. She had an extended illness, ESPN reported.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, whose team is playing the Spurs in the playoffs, said, via ESPN: “I just want Pop to know that the whole NBA family is supporting him and got his back through it all. It’s bigger than the game. It’s bigger than winning and losing.”

“I love Pop,” a visibly upset LeBron James said in the clip below. “Such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news. The NBA family, we all stick together. I know we compete every night. But something like this happens, it puts everything in perspective.”

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich's passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

Here are other reactions from around the basketball world.

TheWades family Prayers goes out to Coach Popovich and his family!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 19, 2018

Cookie and I send our thoughts and prayers to Coach Gregg Popovich and his family on their loss of his wife Erin. May she rest in peace. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 19, 2018

There is more to life than this game of basketball — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) April 19, 2018

Thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Popovich, his daughter, and son and his entire family. Also to entire Spurs family during this difficult time. — Billy King (@bkdefend) April 19, 2018