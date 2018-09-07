ENTERTAINMENT
09/07/2018 10:02 am ET

'Grey's Anatomy' Casts Its First Gay Male Surgeon Character

Alex Landi will play Dr. Nico Kim on the ABC show's 15th season.
By Ron Dicker

The operating room just got more diverse on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The long-running medical drama has cast Alex Landi to play its first gay male surgeon, according to reports.

ABC confirmed the move with Deadline, but provided no details on the character, Dr. Nico Kim, or how many episodes he would appear in.

Season 15 of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres with a two-hour episode on Sept. 27.

Landi’s credits include an appearance as a juror on “Bull” in 2017, according to IMDB. The New York City-born actor is of Korean and Italian heritage, the website’s bio notes.

As “Entertainment Tonight” pointed out, “Grey’s Anatomy” has featured some LGBTQ characters over the years, including Callie Torres, a bisexual doctor played by Sara Ramirez, and Arizona Robbins, a lesbian doctor played by Jessica Capshaw.

Alex Landi (with Jamie Choi) is joining "Grey's Anatomy" for its 15th season.
Jerod Harris via Getty Images
Alex Landi (with Jamie Choi) is joining "Grey's Anatomy" for its 15th season.

