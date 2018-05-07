Groot’s Last Line In ‘Infinity War’ Has Been Revealed And It Will Wreck You

Spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

James Gunn, director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” decided to ruin everyone’s Sunday by interpreting Groot’s final line from “Avengers: Infinity War” — and man, will it give you a case of the sads.

As most fans of the Marvel cinematic universe already know, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) is a talking tree with a very limited vocabulary. In fact, the only thing he ever says is “I am Groot,” and Rocket — a gun-slinging raccoon with the voice of Bradley Cooper — is the only character that can decode what the adorable plant is actually saying.

In “Infinity War,” a teenage Groot suddenly dies when Thanos (Josh Brolin) kills half the life in the universe with a snap. As Groot is fading into oblivion, he says one last “I am Groot” to Rocket, which only the foul-mouthed critter could understand.

That is, until now.

When a fan asked Gunn on Twitter what Groot actually said, the director offered up a translation.

@JamesGunn Might be too soon to ask this, but do you know what Groot's last line is at the end of the movie? — Joe Green (@TheMoonBearMan) May 6, 2018

SPOILER...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Dad” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

When another fan questioned him about the interpretation since Gunn does not have a writer or director credit in “Infinity War” (though Drax actor Dave Bautista said he did write some dialogue for the film), Gunn gave a pretty pragmatic answer:

It was in the screenplay. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2018

Needless to say, many fans felt a whole lot like this.

Gunn sure likes to drop mind-blowing fact-bombs about Groot on Twitter.

In February, he shook the social media platform when he revealed that Baby Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was actually the son of Groot — a full-grown tree man who gave his life to protect his friends in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

In “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Baby Groot is grown from a twig of the dead Groot, and many fans assumed that Baby Groot was a reincarnation of Groot and not his son.