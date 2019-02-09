Protesters Target Guggenheim Over Museum’s Ties To Family At Center Of Opioid Crisis

Protests erupted inside New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Saturday night as demonstrators demanded the museum ditch its ties with the Sackler family ― the owners of Purdue Pharma, manufacturer and marketer of prescription painkiller OxyContin.

The museum’s Sackler Center for Arts Education, which includes multimedia labs and lecture theatres sprawled out over 8,200-square feet, was a gift from the family and opened to the public in 2001.

Footage of the incident uploaded to Twitter show leaflets being thrown from one of the museum’s upper walkways as some protesters staged a die-in.

Protestors staged a die-in & dropped flyers @ the #Guggenheim tonight demanding that the museum remove the name of the Sackler family, owners of ⁦@purduepharma⁩ that produces OxyContin. The pill kills ~200 people every day #OpioidEpidemic. Read more: https://t.co/UjEqeTLfYr pic.twitter.com/pRmoS3qRKY — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 10, 2019

Amazing to be @Guggenheim as protest erupts about Big Pharma. pic.twitter.com/6smTnkOhSK — Krista Parry (@kristaparry) February 9, 2019

Designed to look like prescription slips, the leaflets were a response to allegations made in a court filing that a member of the Sackler family had predicted the launch of the opioid painkiller would be “followed by a blizzard of prescriptions that will bury the competition.”

Oxycodone, the drug’s active ingredient, is among the most common painkillers in prescription opioid deaths. Per the Associated Press, Purdue Pharma, its executives and members of the Sackler family were recently accused of deceiving patients and doctors about the risk of opioids and allegedly pushed prescribers of the drug to keep patients on it for longer.

The museum did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the protests.

I didn’t know what was happening today @Guggenheim as people starting yelling. An incredibly moving protest against Big Pharma @sacklerpain #sacklerpain pic.twitter.com/MB0vh5GHRF — Krista Parry (@kristaparry) February 10, 2019

Here’s one of the fake prescriptions dropped into the Guggenheim Museum tonight in @nangoldin1 protest against donations from the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma, of OxyContin infamy. pic.twitter.com/FhDZNCl41S — Joanna Walters (@Joannawalters13) February 10, 2019

The latest demonstration comes after protesters targeted the Metropolitan Museum of Art last year for its ties to the family, tossing mock pill bottles into the moat at the Temple of Dendur ― housed in the museum’s Sackler wing ― which were labeled: “Prescribed to you by the Sackler Family.”