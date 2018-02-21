Here Are The Biggest Nationwide Gun Control Protests Planned

In the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students and other activists demanding lawmakers act on gun control legislation are organizing marches and school walkouts.

They planned the demonstrations in spite of conservative media critics dismissing the power of organized protests and the idea that U.S. gun laws are failing Americans.

Below are the biggest upcoming protests around the issue. We’ll update this as more are announced.

National School Walkout: March 14

A nationwide walkout organized by the people behind the Women’s March is planned for March 14.

Youth EMPOWER, the Women’s March branch of young activists, is asking students and faculty members to walk off campus at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes ― one minute for each person killed in the Parkland shooting.

Women's March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am on March 14, 2018. Join us in saying #ENOUGH!https://t.co/8ZE8uthRlZ pic.twitter.com/45yCZl4zDm — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 16, 2018

“We need action,” the group wrote on the official Facebook event page. “Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship.”

March For Our Lives: March 24

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other schools are planning a march on Washington ― with sister marches around the country ― to demand better gun control legislation on March 24.

“The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues,” the organizers wrote on the event website. “No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.”

Win McNamee via Getty Images Students from Montgomery Blair High School march down Colesville Road in support of gun reform legislation February 21, 2018 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Next month, a bigger student-organized gun control march is planned in Washington D.C. and several other cities.

There are dozens of sister marches planned in other U.S. cities, and at least one internationally, in London.

A number of celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey, have donated a collective $2 million to the March For Our Lives effort.

Columbine Anniversary School Walkout: April 20

Another “National School Walkout” is planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

The walkout is being organized by Connecticut high school student Lane Murdock, largely on Twitter and through a Change.org petition that’s garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

There may be different dates but this is one movement! https://t.co/x1NgVCVhhG — National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) February 19, 2018

She’s asking students everywhere to wear orange, walk off campus at 10 a.m. and sit outside peacefully to demand that Congress act on gun control legislation.