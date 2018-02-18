Gus Kenworthy's Quick Olympic Kiss Is Actually A Really Big Deal

Queer Black Love

1 / 6

Jan-Kristòf Louis and Kellan Mansano

<strong>How did you two meet? How long have you been together?<br><br></strong>My high school friends were his college friends. We met on Jan. 20, 2006, at Hunter College. I went to Cooper Union at the time but hung out on the third-floor bridge at Hunter with my former high school friends where I met Kellan. We are going on 12 years together this year. <br><strong><br>How do you define black love, and how does your relationship exemplify that?<br><br></strong>I wasn’t aware of being black until I moved to this country [from Haiti]<strong>.</strong> Kellan is a caseworker working on his master’s to become a social worker, and I am a fifth-grade teacher in the East New York neighborhood in Brooklyn. We both work with underprivileged and impoverished communities. However, that never stopped us from seeing the enrichment in the communities that we ourselves are part of. My students don’t see a lot of the traditional relationships that children in wealthier districts are accustomed to. When my students hear about my relationship with Kellan, that we dated, that we are planning to get married and that we want children and build a family, it opens up a door of wealth to them that they never thought possible for them. Black love tends to be either nonexistent or broken around them. I had a student once ask me if I was gay because I was too nice to girls. I wasn’t out to my students at the time. Now they ask frequently about Kellan and have actually written cards for us to wish us the best for the wedding and on. Last year, all my girls wanted to be flower girls and all the boys wanted to be our best men. They didn’t just see it as gay love. They saw two men they could look up to, capable of loving one another fully despite the adversities that they have faced. <br><br><strong>In which ways do you see your relationship as a queer couple represented in conversations about black love, if any?<br><br></strong>Kellan and I speak about this often when it comes to our parents, our friends and the media. We are the only black gay couple our friends know. They tell us quite often. There are no television shows with a black gay couple in the lead or in any type of supporting role. There are no romantic comedies with black gay couples. When black gay men are represented in the media, they tend to be accessories to the heterosexual woman or going through a tragic stage of their life. There are no quirky posters about gay black couples. Instead, we see warnings to inform your partner of your HIV status but not an advertisement for Match.com. We may ignore it as a society, but it is ingrained in our society to the point that as queer black people, we tend to not see relationships evolving into marriage and family possible for us. I still speak to some of my former students who have divulged to me that when they think of Kellan and I, they know black, queer love is real. If we can move the children, we can surely move the world. <br><br><strong>How can we ensure queer couples are included in conversations about black love?<br><br></strong>When it comes to involving queer couples in conversations about black love, we need to be inclusive. The LGBT community is a wide spectrum of brilliant types of people, and they simply cannot be being ignored. Let’s talk about the couples that we know. Let’s make that effort to believe that we can change the narrative about love by taking part in it ourselves. Let’s remember why it was so difficult to say “I love you” because they knew how important it was and what it meant for the future. There are plenty of stories out there about black love that are not being represented. We can make the effort to push them in the forefront.

Story & Gold