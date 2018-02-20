Gus Kenworthy Shuts Down Homophobic Twitter Troll In Olympic Medal-Worthy Style

U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy is taking no garbage from homophobic internet trolls.

On Monday, Twitter user @ShitGate — who in other tweets stated it is “evil to have same sex partner” and “gay is a sin and devilish” — asked this question:

Question is,if men marry men and women marry women who will produce children in this world — John Dowd (@ShitGate) February 19, 2018

Kenworthy, one of two openly gay men representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, replied:

hopefully not you https://t.co/UiwA2471bz — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 19, 2018

The comeback was cheered by others on Twitter:

Kenworthy, who placed 12th in the slopestyle event, has blazed a trail for the LGBTQ community at the Olympics.

Before the games, he described Vice President Mike Pence as a “strange choice” to lead the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony due to his opposition to LGBTQ rights.

NBC aired footage of Kenworthy kissing his boyfriend before a qualifying run over the weekend, which has been hailed as a significant moment.