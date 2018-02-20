QUEER VOICES
Gus Kenworthy Shuts Down Homophobic Twitter Troll In Olympic Medal-Worthy Style

By Lee Moran
Gus Kenworthy shot down a homophobic Twitter troll.

U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy is taking no garbage from homophobic internet trolls.

On Monday, Twitter user @ShitGate — who in other tweets stated it is “evil to have same sex partner” and “gay is a sin and devilish” — asked this question:

Kenworthy, one of two openly gay men representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, replied:

The comeback was cheered by others on Twitter:

Kenworthy, who placed 12th in the slopestyle event, has blazed a trail for the LGBTQ community at the Olympics.

Before the games, he described Vice President Mike Pence as a “strange choice” to lead the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony due to his opposition to LGBTQ rights.

NBC aired footage of Kenworthy kissing his boyfriend before a qualifying run over the weekend, which has been hailed as a significant moment.

