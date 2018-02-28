Gus Kenworthy Calls Out Unchecked Homophobia On YouTube After Olympics

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy might not have medaled at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year, but he has had quite the impact in another respect.

The openly gay athlete made Olympic magic at the games ― kissing his boyfriend after a run on the slopes, calling out Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump and striking up a friendship with figure skater Adam Rippon, who is also gay.

However, homophobes have targeted Kenworthy, spewing hatred in the comments section of his Feb. 21 YouTube video “Feeling Like a Champion!”

On Tuesday, Kenworthy tweeted screenshots of some particularly vile comments.

Them: It's 2018 nobody cares that you're gay. Homophobia doesn't exist anymore. Get over yourself.



My YouTube notifications: pic.twitter.com/moASu15TR4 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 27, 2018

His post elicited a strong response from followers, as it illustrated that even one of the biggest celebrities from this year’s Olympics still has to deal with anti-gay attacks.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton expressed her sympathy on social media, telling the skier that the comments “reflect on the people making them, not you.”

I am so sorry Gus you are dealing with this. All those vile comments reflect on the people making them, not you. Thank you for always representing #TeamUSA so well, on and off skis. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 28, 2018

Later in the day, Kenworthy received a response from YouTube’s official Twitter page, which said the company was “actively working” to remedy the situation.

“This is unacceptable, we’re so sorry these comments and notifications came through to you,” the tweet reads. “We’re actively working to fix this so you won’t see or be notified of abusive comments and exploring more ways to protect people from abusive comments overall.”

This is unacceptable, we’re so sorry these comments and notifications came through to you. We’re actively working to fix this so you won't see or be notified of abusive comments and exploring more ways to protect people from abusive comments overall. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 28, 2018

Kenworthy responded on Wednesday with some suggestions for the company’s screening policy, explaining that these slurs and hateful messages could have done serious damage to a younger, less confident version of himself.

Thank you YouTube! Maybe consider filtering out keywords and phrases like "faggot" and "kill yourself" so that they just never show up in anyone's comments? I'm confident enough to brush it off but a younger me would have had a harder time. https://t.co/9Iugwoev1q — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 28, 2018

Kenworthy, who won a silver medal during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, didn’t come out until the following year. Since then, he’s been a proud advocate for the LGBTQ community.