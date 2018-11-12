Guy Fieri Brings Comfort Food To Firefighters And First Responders

With thousands of first responders fighting deadly California wildfires, celebrity chef Guy Fieri decided to help out with what he knows best. He provided some home-style food at the law enforcement staging area for the Camp fire in Northern California.

The Butte County sheriff tweeted photos and said, “Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits.”

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

Fieri, a longtime resident of Santa Rosa, which suffered devastating fire losses last year, provided pulled pork and plenty of side dishes, according to a number of tweets.

This isn’t the first time the Food Network host has responded to a disaster. Last year he teamed up with the Salvation Army to help feed wildfire evacuees and volunteers in Sonoma County. And earlier this year he helped cook meals for emergency responders, as well as people who had lost their homes, in Northern California after the Carr fire.

Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County #CampFire Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food! #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/tL9CekUtUP — Auburn Police Dept (@AuburnPoliceCA) November 12, 2018