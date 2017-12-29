Pour One Out, Flavortown Fans: Guy Fieri's Times Square Restaurant Is Closing

“Flavortown” fans, put on your best flame shirt and prepare to bury your feelings in a whole lot of donkey sauce.

Guy Fieri’s often-mocked Times Square restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, is closing on Dec. 31, according to Eater. The reason is unclear, as the restaurant reportedly raked up $17 million in sales last year.

“I’m proud that for over five and a half years, Guy’s American in New York City served millions of happy guests from all over the world,” a spokesperson for Fieri, host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” series, told HuffPost in a statement. “And upon the restaurant’s closing, I’d like to say thank you to all of the team members and guests who helped make it all happen.”

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells’s famously served Guy’s American Kitchen one of the harshest restaurant reviews known to man in 2012 ― a blistering, zero-star writeup.

Wells questioned just about everything, from food choices to seating arrangements, ripping the eatery’s “nuclear waste” servings, like watermelon margaritas, “deeply unlovable” nachos, “deadened, overcooked taste of school cafeteria vegetables” and “toasted marshmallow [that] taste like fish.”

Walter McBride via Getty Images The exterior marquee for Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in Times Square, New York City.

Wells was one of the many who commented on the restaurant’s closing on Twitter.

I guess it’s time to give up on getting those questions answered. https://t.co/ak7ThC3Y0h — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) December 28, 2017

Chrissy Teigen was a bit more kind when she heard the news:

I’ll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant. Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids https://t.co/7j1nKdc3Rq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017

Many others paid their respects:

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments https://t.co/c7Qpmlk2cN — Cooper Fleishman (@_Cooper) December 28, 2017

I'm wearing all black and frosting my tips as we speak. Tonight, I'm pouring out a bottle of A1 steak sauce for the mayor of Flavortown. — Derek Sherry, The Big Time Clown Dumbass™ (@RealDerekSherry) December 28, 2017

im gonna built a park in memory of the Best Fine Dining Establishment Ever Crafted — mitch (@spinachprince) December 28, 2017

Dont fry because its over,, smile because it gratined https://t.co/IQfny5gIWs — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) December 28, 2017

Pour one out for Flavortown pic.twitter.com/9U7EoJq5GL — David Chandler (@djchan08) December 28, 2017

Everyone dye your frosted tips black in mourning https://t.co/sXFrHLe22M — Kyle Sherry (@KyleMSherry) December 28, 2017

I had lunch at one of his places and legit enjoyed the hell out of my food. — Jeromy 🇺🇸 (@jeromybme) December 28, 2017

Guy’s is going out with its trademark signoff, “Love, Peace & Taco Grease.”