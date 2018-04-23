ENTERTAINMENT
Ahem, Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's In Her First 'Adult Relationship'

"In the past, I've been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues," the actress said.
Sorry, Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Chris Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s now in her first “adult relationship.”

The actress and Goop guru told The Sunday Times that her fiance, writer-director Brad Falchuk, is taking her places that she’s never gone.

“Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” she told couples counselor Esther Perel in an interview. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication.”

The Oscar winner, of course, was famously involved with Pitt and Affleck before her 10-years-plus marriage to Coldplay frontman Martin, which resulted in two children and a “conscious uncoupling.” She announced her engagement to Falchuk in January, more than three years after they met when Paltrow did a guest arc on “Glee.”

Discussing no man in particular, Paltrow told the therapist: “In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, ‘I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,’ and let myself think he’s the one with the problem. In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy.”

She continued: “I had two typical types of relationships: one where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person’s capacity for the relationship ― and those relationships were very short-lived.”

