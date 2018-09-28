ENTERTAINMENT
09/28/2018 10:17 am ET

Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk Are Marrying This Weekend: Reports

That's the goop, er, scoop from a few publications.
By Ron Dicker

It’s time for some conscious coupling.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting married this weekend, sources told People on Thursday.

And they’re going to do it in the Hamptons in a private ceremony, reported Harper’s Bazaar, which also cited unnamed sources.

The Oscar-winning actress and her writer-director beau reportedly have been dating since 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January. They met on the set of “Glee,” which Falchuk co-created, when Paltrow had a recurring role.

The two had a star-studded engagement party in April ― and this weekend appears to be the moment when they’ll dive into the second marriage for each of them.

They will have a blended family. Falchuk, 47, shares two children with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, Harper’s reported. Paltrow, the Goop founder who turned 46 on Thursday, also has two kids from her 10-years-plus marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow famously announced their parting by referring to it to as a “conscious uncoupling.”

In April she appeared to throw a bit of shade at her ex, saying of her current man in The Sunday Times, “For the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before.”

A Paltrow rep did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
