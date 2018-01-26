Gwyneth Paltrow: Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is Now 'Like My Brother'

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin on Thursday’s “The Late Show,” and said he’s now “like a brother.”

Their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014 and official parting in 2016 was a “terrible,” “painful” and “hard” experience, the actress told host Stephen Colbert.

But with Paltrow now engaged to “Glee” creator Brad Falchuk, the exes are getting on great guns. “He’s really like my brother,” said Paltrow of Martin. “We’re very familial. It’s really nice. It’s great.”

Colbert suggested it was “hard to describe someone you had children with as your brother,” to which Paltrow lightheartedly fired back: “Which would explain the divorce.”