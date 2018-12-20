Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Christmas Stockings In Conscious Uncoupled Style

It’s going to be a Merry Ex-Mas in Gwyneth Paltrow’s household.

The newly married Oscar winner and Goop founder showed off the Christmas stockings she hung on Instagram Wednesday ― and there’s one for ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow may earn brickbats for tone-deafness on occasion ― like suggesting she popularized yoga ― but she’s got the holiday spirit down.

The stockings for new husband Brad Falchuk and the two children she shares with the Coldplay frontman, Apple and Moses, hang in decorative harmony with Martin’s in the photo, which features a smiling Paltrow showing off Goop products.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the seemingly amicable exes would promote togetherness for the holidays. According to WSJ. Magazine, Martin sleeps at Paltrow’s house when she’s traveling.