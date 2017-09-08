Gwyneth Paltrow got half-naked and Goop-y for the premiere issue of her brand’s print magazine.

The actress and entrepreneur posed topless for the cover of the Fall 2017 issue, wearing only bikini bottoms and a lot of mud. For some reason, it also appears as though Paltrow’s nipples have been photoshopped out.

Terry Tsiolis for Goop Quite the cover.

The only text on the cover is a very tongue-in-cheek “Earth to Gwyneth” statement, most likely in reference to some of Paltrow’s questionable recommendations for things like vagina eggs, moon dust and detoxing your showerhead.

Goop’s magazine is being published by Condé Nast and will focus on wellness, beauty and clean-eating advice, according to Vogue. In the first issue, Paltrow talks about how she discovered juicing.

“I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, What’s that?” she writes in the editor’s letter, via Vogue. “I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?”

The magazine also delves into earthing (better known as “walking barefoot on dirt”) and using bee venom for all kinds of ailments, including scar treatments.

“The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it’s an acupuncture needle. I had it done on my cesarean scar… I had some buckling in the scar, and it really evened it out,” the actress said.