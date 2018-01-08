Gwyneth Paltrow Is Officially Engaged To Brad Falchuck

Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously coupled again.

In a joint statement, she and TV producer/director/writer Brad Falchuck announced their engagement after more than three years together.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said, according to “Good Morning America.”

Multiple outlets reported in November that the two were engaged, but neither had confirmed until now.

The pair will appear on the cover of the new issue of Goop magazine, which hits newsstands on Tuesday, in a black-and-white photoshoot and an accompanying interview about their engagement.

Paltrow met Falchuck during her guest arc on “Glee,” where she recurred as substitute teacher Holly Holiday. But they didn’t start dating until 2014 just months after she “consciously uncoupled” from ex-husband Chris Martin.

The actress shares two children, daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with the Coldplay rocker, while Falchuck also has two children from a previous marriage.

Despite the potentially complex family dynamics, everyone seemingly gets along. Paltrow recently snapped a photo of Martin and Falchuck together at brunch, adding the hashtag #modernfamily.

Paltrow and Falchuck have largely avoided media attention throughout their relationship, skipping red carpets together and dodging the paparazzi, but they have shared some Instagram love as of late.

The “Iron Man” actress posted a photo of their epic Halloween costumes ― she dressed as her head in a box, à la her movie “Seven,” while he’s in a prisoner jumpsuit, like Kevin Spacey’s character in the film.

The “Glee” writer also wished Paltrow a happy birthday with a sweet post, calling her “the most beautiful woman of all time” in September.

