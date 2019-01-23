Nurse Arrested At Hacienda HealthCare Where Woman In Vegetative State Gave Birth

Their removal from the facility follows Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons resigning on Jan. 7, shortly after news of the sexual assault was reported.

Hacienda officials did not name the two doctors involved, however, several local stations have identified one of the doctors as Dr. Thanh Nguyen.

Nguyen, in a letter from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), was informed on Jan. 14 that he had been suspended after it was determined that he had “placed the health and welfare of AHCCCS members in danger.”