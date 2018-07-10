Hailey Baldwin Does Not Want Justin Bieber Doing This For Their Wedding Day

Things will get hairy between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin if he attempts to bring back a former look on their wedding day.

On Monday, the 24-year-old pop star confirmed his engagement to his model fiancée in a gushy Instagram post, but buried deep within thousands of comments was a very cute gem.

Ryan Good, a longtime friend of Beiber’s, decided to tease Baldwin by suggesting the “Sorry” singer should grow back some controversial facial hair.

“Grow the mustache back for the wedding,” Good said in a comment, which was spotted and tweeted by a fan of Baldwin’s on Monday.

“Don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic,” Baldwin said in response.

Bieber began experimenting with lip fur in 2011, but went full Joe Dirt in June.

His 21-year-old bride-to-be seemingly was not a fan.

According to a few fans who ran into Bieber last week, the Canadian crooner was ’stache-free and, according to one tweet, told them: “Yeah, Hailey made me shave it off, well, not made me, but you know, haha.”

We were all excited he shaved his mustache and he said “yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha” he’s so cute and funny and looked so happy I love him so much — Jimmy ♛ (@Jimmysanchez26) July 6, 2018

Another fan backed up that claim:

Ok i just found out that yes it’s true Hailey did make him shave the mustache but he tried to deny that she did lmao — angie🍍 (@bieberhonoret) July 6, 2018