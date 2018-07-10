ENTERTAINMENT
Hailey Baldwin Does Not Want Justin Bieber Doing This For Their Wedding Day

“Don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic,” the model said in response to a friend’s suggestion.
By Elyse Wanshel

Things will get hairy between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin if he attempts to bring back a former look on their wedding day.

On Monday, the 24-year-old pop star confirmed his engagement to his model fiancée in a gushy Instagram post, but buried deep within thousands of comments was a very cute gem.

Ryan Good, a longtime friend of Beiber’s, decided to tease Baldwin by suggesting the “Sorry” singer should grow back some controversial facial hair.

“Grow the mustache back for the wedding,” Good said in a comment, which was spotted and tweeted by a fan of Baldwin’s on Monday.

“Don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic,” Baldwin said in response.

Bieber began experimenting with lip fur in 2011, but went full Joe Dirt in June.

His 21-year-old bride-to-be seemingly was not a fan.

According to a few fans who ran into Bieber last week, the Canadian crooner was ’stache-free and, according to one tweet, told them: “Yeah, Hailey made me shave it off, well, not made me, but you know, haha.”

Another fan backed up that claim:

Regardless of why Bieber shaved his mustache, you can’t blame a girl for wanting a smooth smooch on her big day.

