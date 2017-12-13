Haim Gives Hanukkah A Long-Overdue New Anthem

first night of haimukkah ✡️ sandler we’re coming for you pic.twitter.com/E58paQp0mu

If you’re looking for a brief escape from all the Christmas music, Haim has just the prescription.

The band lit up the Internet this week with a song devoted to Hanukkah ― or as they call it “haimukkah” ― and it landed just in time for the holiday.

Hopefully, there’s more where this came from.