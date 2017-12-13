ENTERTAINMENT
Haim Gives Hanukkah A Long-Overdue New Anthem

"Sandler, we’re coming for you."
By Ed Mazza

If you’re looking for a brief escape from all the Christmas music, Haim has just the prescription. 

The band lit up the Internet this week with a song devoted to Hanukkah ― or as they call it “haimukkah” ― and it landed just in time for the holiday. 

Hopefully, there’s more where this came from. 

Adam Sandler, looks like you might finally have some competition. 

 

