Hair Tips And Tricks That'll Help Your Locks Live Their Best Life

Your time is precious, isn’t it? All of us want to look and feel good, but really, how many minutes do you want to spend plucking, primping, powdering, shaving, curling and straightening before you get out the door? We have jobs to get to, friends and family to meet up with and lives to live. So we asked several experts in the beauty industry which parts of a beauty routine they’d prioritize if they only had five minutes. Their answers prove that beauty routines can be optimized so we feel like our most beautiful selves, without being a slave to the look.