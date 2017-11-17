An Italian hairstylist was driven to make what is perhaps the strangest car ever.

It’s certainly the hairiest. Even Guinness World Records says so.

Maria Lucia Mugno of Salerno spent more than 150 hours covering her Fiat 500 in more than 264 pounds of human hair acquired from India.

“My inspiration came from a dare, a bet, whilst I was working,” she told Barcroft TV. “My friend didn’t think I was capable of making a car that was entirely covered in real hair. And when he saw my finished work of art, he was completely shocked by what I’d made.”

Mugno’s car may be hairy, but it’s street legal because she didn’t cover the engine in hair.

“This would have created a fire hazard,” she said.

Barcroft TV

Mugno admits people aren’t sure how to react when they see her driving around.

“When they see it’s actually hair, it disgusts them,” she said, adding that she takes care of it like it was still on a person.