Haitian Kids Learn Conan O'Brien Would Make One Goofy Classmate

In a clip of his trip to Haiti that he shared on Tuesday’s “Conan,” the late-night host rocked his fish-out-of-water persona in a Port-au-Prince classroom.

He attempted to speak in a hilariously horrible Creole accent and got the students to join along in a desk-percussion riff. A young girl gave him a high-five at the end, prompting the comedian to say, “Finally, someone gets me.”

Nah, fans have been getting you for a while, Conan.