01/24/2018 01:00 pm ET

Haitian Kids Learn Conan O'Brien Would Make One Goofy Classmate

"Finally, someone gets me."

By Ron Dicker

Conan O’Brien continued to school President Donald Trump after he reportedly called Haiti and other countries a “shithole.”

In a clip of his trip to Haiti that he shared on Tuesday’s “Conan,” the late-night host rocked his fish-out-of-water persona in a Port-au-Prince classroom.

He attempted to speak in a hilariously horrible Creole accent and got the students to join along in a desk-percussion riff. A young girl gave him a high-five at the end, prompting the comedian to say, “Finally, someone gets me.”

Nah, fans have been getting you for a while, Conan.

The “Conan In Haiti” special airs Saturday at 10 p.m. EST.

