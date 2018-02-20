There was a scary moment during the halfpipe event at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday when a Swiss skier crashed into the wall hard enough to knock the skis off his feet.
Joel Gisler looked to be about 15 feet above the wall when he came down hard, hit the edge and plunged into the halfpipe below.
For a few tense moments, Gisler didn’t move as medics rushed to help. Eventually, he sat up and was able to stand and walk off the course with some assistance.
At the time of this writing, his condition is unknown.
During the event, broadcasters said the edges of the halfpipe had become damaged as the sun melted parts of it, causing chunks to fall off. One compared it to taking a skateboard out on a gravel road.
