Before Meghan Markle was Prince Harry’s Hollywood crush, the young royal had his eyes set on someone else: Halle Berry.
A recently resurfaced photo of Harry’s dorm room at Eton College shows he had a picture of Berry taped onto a tapestry on his wall.
While young Harry has all the things you might expect on his desk and dresser (like a photo of his mother and a toothbrush), the photo shoot also revealed a few pictures of bikini-clad women.
The grinning, teenage prince seems oblivious to the slightly incriminating photos near him:
As the photos went viral on Wednesday, Berry noticed that she was on the prince’s wall and cheekily responded to the now 33-year-old royal.
“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” the actress tweeted, alongside a laughing emoji face. She also included the hashtags “HalleBerryPosta” and tagged Missy Elliott.
It’s a reference to a line in Elliot’s song “Work It” that says, “Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”
Oh, Harry! The recently married Duke of Sussex stepped out for a special performance of “Hamilton” with Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday, so he’ll likely hear about Berry’s call-out when the musical’s over.
In the meantime, please enjoy these candid photos and glamour shots of a young Prince Harry at boarding school:
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).