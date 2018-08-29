STYLE & BEAUTY
08/29/2018 03:35 pm ET

Halle Berry Cheekily Calls Out Prince Harry For Having Her Picture On His Dorm Wall

"Ok Prince Harry, I see you! 🤣" the actress wrote on Twitter.
By Carly Ledbetter

Before Meghan Markle was Prince Harry’s Hollywood crush, the young royal had his eyes set on someone else: Halle Berry

A recently resurfaced photo of Harry’s dorm room at Eton College shows he had a picture of Berry taped onto a tapestry on his wall.

While young Harry has all the things you might expect on his desk and dresser (like a photo of his mother and a toothbrush), the photo shoot also revealed a few pictures of bikini-clad women. 

The grinning, teenage prince seems oblivious to the slightly incriminating photos near him: 

The photo of Halle Berry is directly above Prince Harry's head.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The photo of Halle Berry is directly above Prince Harry's head. 
Halle Berry is the center of Prince Harry's tapestry!
Getty
Halle Berry is the center of Prince Harry's tapestry!

As the photos went viral on Wednesday, Berry noticed that she was on the prince’s wall and cheekily responded to the now 33-year-old royal. 

“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” the actress tweeted, alongside a laughing emoji face. She also included the hashtags “HalleBerryPosta” and tagged Missy Elliott.

It’s a reference to a line in Elliot’s song “Work It” that says, “Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?” 

Oh, Harry! The recently married Duke of Sussex stepped out for a special performance of “Hamilton” with Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday, so he’ll likely hear about Berry’s call-out when the musical’s over.

In the meantime, please enjoy these candid photos and glamour shots of a young Prince Harry at boarding school:

  Prince Harry on his first day at Eton College, on Sept. 3, 1998.
    UK Press via Getty Images
    Prince Harry on his first day at Eton College, on Sept. 3, 1998.
  Another shot of his first day of school.
    David Levenson via Getty Images
    Another shot of his first day of school. 
  Prince Harry with his teammates, called The Oppidans, after the traditional Eton wall game ended in a goal-less draw.
    Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
    Prince Harry with his teammates, called The Oppidans, after the traditional Eton wall game ended in a goal-less draw.
  Prince Harry with his teammates from the Eton Polo Society smiling and applauding the opposing team, the Cheltenham College Polo Club.
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Prince Harry with his teammates from the Eton Polo Society smiling and applauding the opposing team, the Cheltenham College Polo Club. 
  Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William pose for a photo at the confirmation of Prince Harry at Eton College on March 19, 2000.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William pose for a photo at the confirmation of Prince Harry at Eton College on March 19, 2000.
  Prince Harry acts in a masked ball scene in a production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at Eton College in March 2003.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Harry acts in a masked ball scene in a production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at Eton College in March 2003.
  Prince Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, two dogs owned by Andrew Gailey, the housemaster of the Manor House, in March 2003.
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, two dogs owned by Andrew Gailey, the housemaster of the Manor House, in March 2003.
  • Prince Harry wearing his school dress, which consists of a black tailcoat, a waistcoat and pin-striped trousers, in March 200
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry wearing his school dress, which consists of a black tailcoat, a waistcoat and pin-striped trousers, in March 2003. He has "stick-ups" (wing collars and a bow tie) because he is house captain of games.
  Prince Harry takes part in the field game against a team of "Old Boys" in March 2003 at Eton.
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry takes part in the field game against a team of "Old Boys" in March 2003 at Eton.
  Prince Harry polishes the army boots he wears when participating in the Military Combined Cadet Force.
    Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
    Prince Harry polishes the army boots he wears when participating in the Military Combined Cadet Force.
  Prince Harry poses on a bench at Eton on May 12, 2003.
    KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images
    Prince Harry poses on a bench at Eton on May 12, 2003.
  Prince Harry poses painting in the Drawing Room at Eton College on May 12, 2003.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Harry poses painting in the Drawing Room at Eton College on May 12, 2003. 
  Prince Harry poses next to a bronze statue of Perseus holding the Gorgon's head on May 12, 2003, in the King of Siam's Gardens at Eton College.
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry poses next to a bronze statue of Perseus holding the Gorgon's head on May 12, 2003, in the King of Siam's Gardens at Eton College.
  Prince Harry stands between two of his artworks on May 12, 2003, in the Drawing School at Eton College.
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry stands between two of his artworks on May 12, 2003, in the Drawing School at Eton College.
  Prince Harry, wearing a school uniform, poses by a portrait of the Duke of Wellington at the Manor House, Eton College, on May 12, 2003.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Harry, wearing a school uniform, poses by a portrait of the Duke of Wellington at the Manor House, Eton College, on May 12, 2003.
  Prince Harry sits in his bedroom at Eton College.
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Prince Harry sits in his bedroom at Eton College.
  Prince Harry wears camouflage as he commands the cadets of Eton's Combined Cadet Forces during their annual tattoo.
    Chris Ison - PA Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry wears camouflage as he commands the cadets of Eton's Combined Cadet Forces during their annual tattoo.
  Prince Harry takes part in rehearsals on May 12, 2003, at Eton.
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Prince Harry takes part in rehearsals on May 12, 2003, at Eton.
  Prince Harry clenches his fist as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Harry clenches his fist as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003.
  Prince Harry carrying his belongings in a black trash bag on his last day of school at Eton.
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Prince Harry carrying his belongings in a black trash bag on his last day of school at Eton. 

Royal news doesn't stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost's Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

