01/01/2018 03:15 pm ET

Halle Berry Thanks Her Middle Finger For Getting Her Through 2017

"Always standing up for me!"

By Ron Dicker

Halle Berry apparently wasn’t afraid to use her middle finger in 2017 ― and on Sunday she expressed gratitude for her offending digit.

In an Instagram post that featured her flipping the bird, Berry said even nice people can tell off others if necessary. “P/S… thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!” she wrote. 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

The Oscar-winning actress didn’t mention specifics. But some other outlets noted that she broke up with Alex Da Kid last month.

A representative for Berry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

