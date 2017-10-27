Hallmark Channel Is Starting To Show Christmas Movies... In October

Halloween is still days away, but the Hallmark Channel is ready to skip ahead by a couple of holidays.

The network is launching into its Christmas programming on Friday.

At 2 p.m. Eastern time, it’s airing the 2014 film “A Royal Christmas.” After that, the schedule is pretty much filled with holiday programming, with brief pauses for the network’s daily “Home & Family” talk show.

Hallmark Channel’s first new film of the 2017 season, “Marry Me At Christmas,” premieres Saturday night.

Although it may seem odd to have Christmas films running before the first trick-or-treater knocks on the door, the channel has in recent years been launching into Christmas programming in late October... and Hallmark stores have been unveiling Christmas ornaments in July.