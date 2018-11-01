Celebrities rarely need an excuse to play dress-up.
But this Halloween, dozens of famous faces totally knocked it out of the park with their wild outfits. Beyoncé’s channeling of Toni Braxton will go down in history. And what about Heidi Klum’s next level portrayal of Princess Fiona?
Check out this year’s most spooktacular ensembles below:
Beyoncé
Ciara
Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/A2u4C4q7E9— Ciara (@ciara) October 31, 2018
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Mariah Carey
Keeping it festive in Tokyo! #HappyHalloween 🎃⚠ pic.twitter.com/4nvMyw2mQS— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2018
Kim Kardashian
Harry Styles
Good morning to everyone, but especially to @Harry_Styles dressed as @eltonofficial ✨🚀🌟 pic.twitter.com/B1xM8EWfVa— MTV (@MTV) October 27, 2018
Justin Timberlake
Out here fighting crime in these streets. pic.twitter.com/VaFDtBCVY5— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) November 1, 2018
Paul McCartney
Halloween in Japan! 🎃🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/6vuEEIAuEb— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 31, 2018
Kendall Jenner
should we shag now or shag later baby? pic.twitter.com/idFEWdY9sF— Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 28, 2018
Olivia Munn
Rita Ora
Alex Trebek
See Alex's transformation from handsome host to hard-rocking hero with @genesimmons from @KISSOnline! pic.twitter.com/a72aapLtkZ— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 31, 2018
Kylie Jenner
Happy Halloween 🎀💕 #BARBIE pic.twitter.com/AqbFLpBUM6— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 31, 2018
Gabrielle Union
Halsey
Stephen Merchant
Giving Cumberbatch a run for his money. Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/BsN2zXj924— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) October 31, 2018
Taylor Hill
Alyssa Milano
On my way to a #TrickorVote party!!— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2018
Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/6RzKwWeGVU
Joey King
LeBron James
Jason looks more intimidating at 6’8’’. Related: LeBron looks ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZFrR3ZSGLh— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2018
Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman
You won’t even know who swiped all the candy! (cause let’s admit it, these days it’s more a “treat or treat” situation) - KU #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/UZJ2KvKBnz— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 31, 2018
Mario Lopez
Bandit and The Greatest Showman...#Halloween pic.twitter.com/WyskRv31pF— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) October 31, 2018
Victoria Justice
Wanna play? 💀 pic.twitter.com/gxpICCizDT— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) October 28, 2018
Lauren Jauregui
Daddy’s Lil Monster👅👅👅— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 27, 2018
Harley Quinn & The Joker take Gotham City
New song #Expectations out now if you’re looking to vibe to something sultry this Halloweeeeen✨🔥 https://t.co/MB1TxLZZIx pic.twitter.com/rfyyyV6ALR
John Legend
Vanessa Hudgens
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner