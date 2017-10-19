HUFFPOST FINDS
10/19/2017 03:38 pm ET

These 25 Cat Halloween Costumes Are Pure Instagram Gold

Good luck snapping a usable pic of your cat wearing one of these 😹

By Brittany Nims

You don’t need to be a cat lover to appreciate hilarious feline photography. Factor in a Halloween costume, and you’ve got Instagram gold.

Though it’s pretty easy to find adorable costumes for canine BFFs, it’s another thing finding them for our cat buddies. Blame it on the fact that they’re likely to wriggle out of their outfits approximately 4 seconds after we squeeze them into it. 

Here, we’ve rounded up 25 Halloween costumes purrfect for cats. Check them out, and godspeed on snapping a non-blurry pic of your costumed kitty. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
