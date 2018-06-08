'Halloween' Trailer Has Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Looking For Revenge

Michael Myers is back, and it doesn’t look as if the last 40 years have made him any less angry.

A trailer for “Halloween” dropped on Friday morning, revealing a gray-haired Laurie Strode with a lot less fear and a whole lot more vengeance on her mind. It appears that Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic character has decided to dedicate her life since her last encounter with Michael to learning how to properly shoot.

We see in the trailer’s start that Michael has been in an institution but somehow manages to escape, with many other inmates in tow. From there, we get a taste of the mayhem that ensues. Of course, much of it happens on Halloween night.

Twitter had a lot to say about the trailer and the upcoming sequel:

This is going to be the best movie of the year. #MichaelMyers has returned. And that final shot is exactly like a 70s horror slasher. LOVE what they’ve made here. https://t.co/3FyBGdyWkx — Nolan Dean (@nolandean27) June 8, 2018

Cool! I like what I'm seeing. I remain cautiously optimistic/excited. https://t.co/docEpeAkDT — Chuck Hartsell (@GroovyMarmalade) June 8, 2018

Looks great but doesn’t answer our main question: is Josh returning as Laurie Strode’s son? https://t.co/qTN0mTZQBk — We Heart Hartnett (@HeartHartnett) June 8, 2018

Halloween is one of my favorite movies of all time & for #MichaelMyers to return to the franchise LIKE THIS after resurrection & Zombie’s remake/sequel just feels like redemption done right. This truly looks like it was made by Halloween fans for Halloween fans! #HalloweenMovie https://t.co/l6Z6EeeSAY — Gio Vega (@giogvega) June 8, 2018

Curtis told Coming Soon that the new film, set for release on Oct. 19, “stylistically, characterologically, visually, emotionally ... follows very similar themes but it’s its own movie so it’s a very clever mash-up, to use a young people’s word, of the first movie in a retelling like a direct sequel but it’s fascinating. When you see what they’ve come up with you’ll be like ‘Wow,’ because it’s a very modern and yet very true movie.”

“He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.” You’ve waited 40 years for us both and the trailer is up now and a 60 second version is here! Happy Halloween! See you 10/19/18 pic.twitter.com/f5Vu06ruBB — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 8, 2018

There’s a brief mention in the nearly three-minute trailer of the brother and sister twist that viewers were given in the previous sequels and how this iteration is doing away with it.