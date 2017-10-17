Hamburger Helper Reveals What's Inside The Glove, And It's Freaking People Out

Hamburger Helper has given the world a peek inside the glove.
Someone on Twitter wondered about the skeletal structure of the iconic mascot, which is essentially a hand with a face in the middle of it.
Here’s the original tweet seeking an anatomy lesson:
A few people took stabs at guessing the anatomical structure of the Helper, as the brand ― and the mascot ― are now officially called:
Turns out they were all wrong.
Here’s what the brand’s official account tweeted in response:
Mystery solved.
As the tweet made the rounds, the original poster used the newfound viral fame to bring attention to a good cause:
(h/t Mashable)
