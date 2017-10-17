Hamburger Helper Reveals What's Inside The Glove, And It's Freaking People Out

Hamburger Helper has given the world a peek inside the glove.

Someone on Twitter wondered about the skeletal structure of the iconic mascot, which is essentially a hand with a face in the middle of it.

Here’s the original tweet seeking an anatomy lesson:

someone who is good at science please help which is the correct anatomy of hamburger helper pic.twitter.com/TRW1Ah8lod — BOOma Thurman (@soongrowtired) October 14, 2017

A few people took stabs at guessing the anatomical structure of the Helper, as the brand ― and the mascot ― are now officially called:

I can see why you'd think it was one of those, but as an actual skeletologist I can confirm it's actually this: pic.twitter.com/OBwASgeuhd — 🎃🐀 Sinderula™ (@Sindershift) October 15, 2017

terrifying to think about pic.twitter.com/RRSPbiZjsI — Michael Cannon (@Artildawn) October 16, 2017

It's obvious there's an Olympic high diver in there, doing some sorta reverse cowgirl triple-lutz backflip. #b3d pic.twitter.com/v9IMemxwJW — Eli ♍ Leigh 🐎 Innis (@doyousketch2) October 15, 2017

well that's enough internet for today pic.twitter.com/ft1V7lm6wE — Cates Holderness (@catesish) October 16, 2017

Turns out they were all wrong.

Here’s what the brand’s official account tweeted in response:

Mystery solved.

As the tweet made the rounds, the original poster used the newfound viral fame to bring attention to a good cause: