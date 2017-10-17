WEIRD NEWS
10/17/2017 04:17 am ET

Hamburger Helper Reveals What's Inside The Glove, And It's Freaking People Out

Mystery, solved.

By Ed Mazza

Hamburger Helper has given the world a peek inside the glove.

Someone on Twitter wondered about the skeletal structure of the iconic mascot, which is essentially a hand with a face in the middle of it.

Here’s the original tweet seeking an anatomy lesson:

A few people took stabs at guessing the anatomical structure of the Helper, as the brand ― and the mascot ― are now officially called:

Turns out they were all wrong. 

Here’s what the brand’s official account tweeted in response: 

Mystery solved.

As the tweet made the rounds, the original poster used the newfound viral fame to bring attention to a good cause: 

 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
