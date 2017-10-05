FOOD & DRINK
10/05/2017 05:28 am ET Updated Oct 05, 2017

Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper

This brand isn't afraid of getting saucy.
By Ed Mazza
General Mills
Hamburger Helper has suddenly become a Twitter hero. 

The Helper glove has no love for misogynistic tweets.

Some rando on Twitter attempted to dish out dating advice to women on Monday, claiming that “knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn’t make you wife material.” 

Chris, a Nashville-based “aspiring agent,” wrote: 

Hamburger Helper ― or, as the brand is known these days, just Helper ― wasn’t having it. 

The company’s Twitter account, complete with the friendly glove-mascot, turned up the heat: 

Once Helper called attention to the tweet, the burns kept on coming.

Here’s a sampling:  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Burger Recipes
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Twitter Social Networking Hamburger Helper
Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper
CONVERSATIONS