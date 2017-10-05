Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper

The Helper glove has no love for misogynistic tweets.
Some rando on Twitter attempted to dish out dating advice to women on Monday, claiming that “knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn’t make you wife material.”
Chris, a Nashville-based “aspiring agent,” wrote:
Hamburger Helper ― or, as the brand is known these days, just Helper ― wasn’t having it.
The company’s Twitter account, complete with the friendly glove-mascot, turned up the heat:
Once Helper called attention to the tweet, the burns kept on coming.
Here’s a sampling:
