'Hamilton' Cast Delivers Message Founding Fathers Would Endorse: Vote!

Saturday Night on Broadway at @HamiltonMusical tonight. GO VOTE. (From the genius mind of @kurtmoji ) pic.twitter.com/c5mHQTEu8y

The cast of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” turned to what they do best to encourage voters to turn out for the midterm elections. They sang their hearts out.

On Saturday, the show’s assistant stage manager, Deanna Weiner, tweeted a video of cast members backstage singing “The Election of 2018,” a song adapted from the show by music director Kurt Crowley.

Those raising their voices in the video included Crowley, Daniel Breaker, Wallace Smith and Eddy Lee. They noted the dismal turnout in the last midterm election and sang, “It might be nice, it might be nice, to get democracy back on track.”

Breaker, who plays Aaron Burr in the musical about the founding of the United States, sang: “Text less. Vote more. Show everyone what you’re against or what you’re for.”

Members of the original Broadway cast – including the show’s creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda – have also released a video encouraging people to vote.

In it, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Sasha Hutchings and Ariana DeBose share their experience voting for the first time. The video ends with Miranda saying, “Go vote.”

This isn’t “Hamilton’s” first plunge into politics. The cast released a video encouraging voter turnout during the 2016 presidential election.

That year, “Hamilton” also made headlines when cast member Brandon Dixon addressed then-vice president elect Mike Pence, who was in the audience. Dixon said from the stage, “We hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us.”

President Donald Trump later tweeted the show was “highly overrated.”