ENTERTAINMENT
03/02/2018 05:50 pm ET

'Hamilton Polka' Is A Gift From Weird Al To The Whole World

This collaboration just feels right.
By Andy McDonald

No one does parodies quite like “Weird Al” Yankovic, and the fine people at “Hamilton” know this.

Lin-Manuel Miranda released a “Hamilton” cover album in 2016 featuring artists like Alicia Keys, The Roots and Kelly Clarkson. Miranda is continuing that tradition with “Hamildrops,” a project in which he’s producing new “Hamilton” content every month in 2018.

This month, “Hamilton” gets the pure parody treatment, teaming up with Weird Al and his accordion to create “The Hamilton Polka.”

With hits like “Eat It” from the 1980s, “Amish Paradise” in the 1990s and “Couch Potato” from the 2000s, Weird Al has been a staple of alternative pop culture for over 30 years.

This is like a present to the whole world. Happy birthday, everybody.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Music Hamilton Lin Manuel Miranda Weird Al Yankovic Polka
'Hamilton Polka' Is A Gift From Weird Al To The Whole World
CONVERSATIONS