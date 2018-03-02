'Hamilton Polka' Is A Gift From Weird Al To The Whole World

No one does parodies quite like “Weird Al” Yankovic, and the fine people at “Hamilton” know this.

Lin-Manuel Miranda released a “Hamilton” cover album in 2016 featuring artists like Alicia Keys, The Roots and Kelly Clarkson. Miranda is continuing that tradition with “Hamildrops,” a project in which he’s producing new “Hamilton” content every month in 2018.

This month, “Hamilton” gets the pure parody treatment, teaming up with Weird Al and his accordion to create “The Hamilton Polka.”

With hits like “Eat It” from the 1980s, “Amish Paradise” in the 1990s and “Couch Potato” from the 2000s, Weird Al has been a staple of alternative pop culture for over 30 years.