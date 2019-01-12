Lin-Manuel Miranda Takes 'Hamilton' To Puerto Rico With Big Opening Night

After making it big in New York, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit “Hamilton” just arrived in Puerto Rico.

On Friday, the show kicked off its three-week residency at San Juan’s Centro De Bellas Artes, but it’s not all just for fun. The musical hopes to raise a minimum of $15 million toward the Flamboyan Arts Fund, an initiative spearheaded by Miranda and his family to support arts on the island.

On its website, the fund called creative endeavors a way to “build hope, stimulate the economy, and enrich people’s souls” following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, which tore through the island in 2017.

Miranda will star as his lead character, Alexander Hamilton, for a total of 24 performances.

On opening night, the performer received shoutouts and congratulatory messages on social media from colleagues and former educators, including his 8th grade teacher and the president of his alma mater, Hunter College.

The other companies of @HamiltonMusical are sending their love to the #AndPeggyTour as they celebrate Opening Night tonight in Puerto Rico! #HamiltonPR pic.twitter.com/u9SIi58PnS — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) January 11, 2019

The lessons we learn from great teachers have a lasting impact—what a touching moment between @Hunter_College HS alum @Lin_Manuel (HCHS ’98) & his 8th-grade teacher Dr. Rembert Herbert on @CBSThisMorning. Lin, break a leg in the #HamiltonPR production, we’re all cheering for you! https://t.co/Y085r4HM2M — President J. Raab (@HunterPresident) January 11, 2019