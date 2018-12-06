Hannah Gadsby On What Happens When 'Good Men' Draw The Line Between Right And Wrong

Hannah Gadsby is sick and tired of “good men” mansplaining misogyny.

“I want to speak about the very big problem I have with the good men, especially the good men who take it upon themselves to talk about the bad men,” the Australian comedian kicked off her welcome speech during The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment event on Wednesday morning.

Gadsby explained that, all too often, self-appointed “good men” modify the definitions of right and wrong depending on who perpetrated said wrong.

“My issue is that when good men talk about bad men they always ignore the line in the sand,” she said. “The line in the sand that is inevitably drawn whenever a good man talks about bad men. ‘I am a good man, here is the line, there are all the bad men.’”

.@HannahGadsby kicks off #WomenInEntertainment with a powerful speech. "What happens when only good men get to draw the line?" pic.twitter.com/A7Nc0fSSOq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 5, 2018

Gadsby explained that when these supposed good men are in charge of drawing the line, women are the ones who suffer.

“We need to talk about how men will draw a different line for every different occasion. They have a line for the locker room, a line for when their wives, mothers, sisters, daughters are watching, another line for when they’re drunk and fratting, another line for non-disclosure, a line for friends and a line for foes,” she added.

“You know why we need to talk about this line between good men and bad men? Because it’s only good men who get to draw that line,” Gadsby continued. “And guess what? All men believe they are good.”

She concluded that when the world is full of “good men who do very bad things and still believe in their heart of hearts that they are good men,” women should be in control of drawing the line in the sand.