Hannibal Buress Arrested For Disorderly Intoxication In Miami

Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami on Saturday on charges of disorderly intoxication, People reported.

As Buress was being arrested, a bystander captured cellphone footage of the comedian arguing with two Miami police officers.

“Am I under arrest? For what?” the 34-year-old yelled in the video. “Explain what I’m detained for... What I am detained for?”

One officer replied that he was being arrested for trespassing.

The officers arrested the comedian and “Broad City” actor around 10:30 p.m. in the Wynwood neighborhood, where many Art Basel art fair events were taking place, according to the Miami Herald. Buress posted bail shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Miami Police Department shared on Twitter that Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, but did not mention a charge for trespassing.

Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 10, 2017

After asking for a copy of the arrest report, HuffPost was told by the police department to wait until regular business hours.