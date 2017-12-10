BLACK VOICES
Hannibal Buress Arrested For Disorderly Intoxication In Miami

"What I am detained for?” the comedian repeats in cellphone footage of the arrest.
Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami on Saturday on charges of disorderly intoxication, People reported.

As Buress was being arrested, a bystander captured cellphone footage of the comedian arguing with two Miami police officers. 

“Am I under arrest? For what?” the 34-year-old yelled in the video. “Explain what I’m detained for... What I am detained for?”

One officer replied that he was being arrested for trespassing.  

The officers arrested the comedian and “Broad City” actor around 10:30 p.m. in the Wynwood neighborhood, where many Art Basel art fair events were taking place, according to the Miami Herald. Buress posted bail shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Miami Police Department shared on Twitter that Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, but did not mention a charge for trespassing. 

After asking for a copy of the arrest report, HuffPost was told by the police department to wait until regular business hours.

Buress is known for his stand-up comedy and guest spots on movies and shows, including “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Baywatch.” He’s also known for being the comedian who brought rumors of Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual misconduct to a wider audience. 

