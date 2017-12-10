Hannibal Buress Arrested For Disorderly Intoxication In Miami

Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami on Saturday on charges of disorderly intoxication, People reported.
As Buress was being arrested, a bystander captured cellphone footage of the comedian arguing with two Miami police officers.
“Am I under arrest? For what?” the 34-year-old yelled in the video. “Explain what I’m detained for... What I am detained for?”
One officer replied that he was being arrested for trespassing.
The officers arrested the comedian and “Broad City” actor around 10:30 p.m. in the Wynwood neighborhood, where many Art Basel art fair events were taking place, according to the Miami Herald. Buress posted bail shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The Miami Police Department shared on Twitter that Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, but did not mention a charge for trespassing.
After asking for a copy of the arrest report, HuffPost was told by the police department to wait until regular business hours.
Buress is known for his stand-up comedy and guest spots on movies and shows, including “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Baywatch.” He’s also known for being the comedian who brought rumors of Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual misconduct to a wider audience.