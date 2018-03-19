Hannibal Buress' Mic Cut After Joking About Catholic Sex Abuse

Comedian Hannibal Buress’ microphone reportedly was cut off during a weekend stand-up routine at Loyola University Chicago as he joked about the Catholic church’s history of child molestation and sex abuse.

Buress opened his set at the Jesuit-run school’s Colossus event on Saturday by showing images of an email from the university detailing performance restrictions, according to the Loyola Phoenix, the school newspaper. The edict included a ban “on any content regarding rape, sexual assault, race and sexual orientation.”

Loyola tonight. They’re in the second round of the tournament plus it’s St Patrick’s day. This might be interesting. pic.twitter.com/0GHcsf24Bi — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) March 17, 2018

Buress followed up with a comment “referencing priests’ molestation of children,” according to the newspaper, and his mic abruptly went dead. The crowd immediately began booing.

After the upset quieted a bit, Buress continued without a microphone, but the volume on background music was turned up, drowning him out. The comedian left the stage, while audience members demanded refunds, then returned 15 minutes later and joked about his mic being turned off.

Buress reportedly finished his set without further incident and received a standing ovation.