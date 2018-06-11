'Harry Potter' Director Leads Tonys In Singing 'Happy Birthday' To His Boyfriend

Theater director John Tiffany set a new standard for boyfriends everywhere when he led Tony Award winners, nominees and attendees Sunday in wishing his beau a happy birthday.
Tiffany, who hails from the United Kingdom, picked up an award for Best Direction of a Play for Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.”
Upon accepting the award, Tiffany announced that it was his boyfriend David Knock’s birthday and encouraged the crowd at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to sing “Happy Birthday.”
As is to be expected in a room filled with multitalented actors, singers and other artists, the crowd obliged. (Watch video of the big moment above.)
A smiling Knock appeared to be a bit bewildered by Tiffany’s gesture, while many people on social media beamed.
Tiffany had a lot to celebrate Sunday.
By the end of the night, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” picked up six Tonys, including Best Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Lighting Design of a Play.
It was Tiffany’s second Tony for directing. In 2012, he won Best Direction of a Musical for “Once.”