'Harry Potter' Director Leads Tonys In Singing 'Happy Birthday' To His Boyfriend

Theater director John Tiffany set a new standard for boyfriends everywhere when he led Tony Award winners, nominees and attendees Sunday in wishing his beau a happy birthday.

Upon accepting the award, Tiffany announced that it was his boyfriend David Knock’s birthday and encouraged the crowd at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to sing “Happy Birthday.”

As is to be expected in a room filled with multitalented actors, singers and other artists, the crowd obliged. (Watch video of the big moment above.)

A smiling Knock appeared to be a bit bewildered by Tiffany’s gesture, while many people on social media beamed.

Awww. The #TonyAwards for "leading a rousing 'Happy Birthday' audience singalong to a boyfriend" goes to John Tiffany. — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) June 11, 2018

Best director winner John Tiffany just got back to his seat and appeared to be playfully scolded by his husband (to whom everybody sang ‘Happy Birthday’) before getting a kiss. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 11, 2018

Condolences to John Tiffany’s boyfriend David who had to sit there while Radio City Music Hall sang Happy Birthday to him #TonyAwards — Aliza ("uh-lee-zah" not Eliza) (@AlizaTweets) June 11, 2018

Everyone is John Tiffany's boyfriend now. #TonyAwards — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) June 11, 2018

Tiffany had a lot to celebrate Sunday.

By the end of the night, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” picked up six Tonys, including Best Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Lighting Design of a Play.

And the Tony for Best Direction of a Play goes to… John Tiffany for @HPPlayNYC. #TonyAwards #ThisIsBroadway pic.twitter.com/S6OqHa10iX — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2018